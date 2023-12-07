EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says it has been recognized as one of the top cities for holiday travel.

The City says El Paso stood out as the No. 3 top-performing city for holiday travel out of the 42 most populated cities in the latest analysis by Forbes Advisor.

“The report ‘The Worst Cities for Holiday Travel, Ranked’ positioned El Paso favorably among the nation’s best cities for holiday travel. Forbes Advisor analyzed 14 metrics encompassing driving experience, city experience, and air travel,” the city said.

With a nine percent increase in passenger traffic compared to last year and a significant 19 percent surge from pre-pandemic levels, El Paso International Airport anticipates a busy holiday season, the city said in a press release.

Approximately, 86,000 travelers are expected to depart between Dec. 22 and Jan 2, and the El Paso International Airport has offered essential tips to ensure a seamless experience for all passengers:

Arrive early, aiming for a 2 to 4-hour window before your flight’s departure.

Plan ahead by checking TSA.gov for prohibited items and ID requirements to expedite security checks.

Review parking options and policies at FlyELP.com before your trip.

Utilize the cell phone waiting lot for hassle-free guest pickups.

For more information on the El Paso International Airport, click here: EPIA (elpasointernationalairport.com).