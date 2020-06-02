El Paso receives funding for COVID-19; applications for CARES funds are open

Breaking News
by: Tirza Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Funding is available for COVID-19 response and recovery programs through the City of El Paso’s Community and Human Development and Economic Development Departments.

Applications from non-profit agencies and government entities for the CARES Treasury Relief Funds and Entitlement Grants are due at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The CARES funds for coronavirus response and recovery programs, which include $16,277,672 for Community Programs and $18,505,000 for Economic Programs, are to support locally driven strategies that address community development needs for struggling community members, households, and businesses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The CARES funds will focus on the following three goals:

Housing and Basic Needs

· Provide rental and mortgage assistance, utility help, and rapid rehousing to stabilize the housing situations of residents

·  Promote long-term ability of residents to achieve their housing goals.

· Ensure those impacted by COVID-19 have access to basic needs, such as food, childcare, and domestic violence and abuse prevention that are vital to one’s health and wellbeing.

Livelihood and Employment

· Deliver financial support to small businesses, microenterprise, and independent contractors who are struggling to meet financial obligations as a result of the pandemic.

Fostering Economic Prosperity

· Deliver financial and technical support to the local business community with a focus on small businesses, including microenterprises and independent contractors, to improve business liquidity and cash flow in the short-term, while also stimulating demand and consumer spending and supporting measures to re-start and continue operations.

For more information, click on the “Guidance” tab at www.epstrong.org/.

