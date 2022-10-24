A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate Halloween at the annual Halloween Carnivals hosted at several recreation centers from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

The free carnivals feature jumping balloons, carnival games, candy and treats. Parents are encouraged to bring their children dressed in costume to participate in a costume contest.

Halloween Carnivals will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall

Chamizal Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 2119 Cypress Ave

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11600 Vistal Del Sol Dr.

Mountain View Park/Rae Gilmore Recreation Center, 8501 Diana

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N Carolina Dr.

Seville Recreation Center, 6700 Sambrando

Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 701 Lomita

Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda

Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

Candy donations for the Halloween Carnivals are being accepted and can be dropped off at any neighborhood Recreation Center (candy and chocolate must individually wrapped).

For more information on the Halloween Carnivals and the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.