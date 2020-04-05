El Paso reaches triple digits in COVID-19 positive cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in El Paso are now in the triple digits with 106 positive cases.

Health officials imploring the community to stay home as the number of cases are expected to dramatically accelerate over the next few weeks.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 10 new cases.

“It is unfortunate that we have now seen our numbers grow past one hundred, but this is only the beginning. As I have repeatedly stated, we will continue to see our numbers escalate without the community’s strict cooperation,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority in a release. “This disease must be taken seriously and the best protection against COVID-19 is for us to stay apart from others including our loved ones—as difficult as this is for us.”

As of today, positive cases in El Paso County include 57 females and 49 males. There are 26 hospitalized and 8 of those hospitalized are currently in the ICU, a release said.

The city reminds eople to stay in their home unless they need to run essential errands. Officials also ask the public to run errands alone and avoid taking seniors and children with them.

COVID-19 signs and symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If these symptoms don’t improve the public is asked to contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention, a release said.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral, services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.