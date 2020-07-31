El Paso reaches over 14,000 COVID-19 cases; 7 additional deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 14,276 COVID-19 cases, and 266 total deaths in the borderland Friday morning.

According to a release, all but one patient had underlying conditions. They include:

2 males in their 70s

2 females in their 80s

2 females in her 90s

1 male in his 70s, without underlying health conditions

As of today, there are 264 patients hospitalized, 100 in the ICU, and 54 on ventilators.

