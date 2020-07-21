El Paso reaches more than 12,000 cases as hospitalizations reach a new peak

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has reported 272 additional COVID-19 cases along with 3 new virus deaths.

This puts El Paso at a total of 12,041 COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, all patients has underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 30s

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 70s

The death toll in El Paso is now 187.

There are currently 4,037 cases being reported as active.

The Department of Health has reported a new record high with 306 patients hospitalized. ICU patients remain at 110, while 46 patients are on ventilators.

As of today, 7,817 people have been reported as being recovered.

