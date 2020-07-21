El Paso reaches more than 12,000 cases as hospitalizations reach a new peak

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has reported 272 additional COVID-19 cases along with 3 new virus deaths.

This puts El Paso at a total of 12,041 COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, all patients has underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in his 30s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 male in his 70s

The death toll in El Paso is now 187.

There are currently 4,037 cases being reported as active.

The Department of Health has reported a new record high with 306 patients hospitalized. ICU patients remain at 110, while 46 patients are on ventilators.

As of today, 7,817 people have been reported as being recovered.

For more detailed information regarding COVID-19 numbers, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Shop employees: Donut throw things

Photos show groups of people gathered at closed Red Sands

Abundant Living Faith Center’s West El Paso church vandalized

EPPD release mugshots of suspects in Northeast El Paso murder

COVID-19 cases rise among young adults; Mayor Margo says age group needs to get act together

BR.COM SPACEX CHOSE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW 07.20.20

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz