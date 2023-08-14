EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has ranked number five overall for being one of the top friendliest cities in the nation, according to preply.com.

According to Preply’s website, 1,258 Americans completed a survey to see where friendly words and actions happen around the U.S.

The survey found El Paso ranked as the top city to most likely stop to help someone who is having car issues.

El Paso also ranked as the top friendliest city towards children and strangers, according to Preply.com.

The Borderland also ranked as the top city for assisting someone with language translation and listening to a stranger vent about their problems, according to Preply’s survey.

