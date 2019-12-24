El Paso ranked in ‘least crowded flights’ around the country

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A recent study shows El Paso International Airport (EPIA) is one of the top ten airports with the least crowded flights which may be a plus for some, but could eliminate some flight options in the future.



El Pasoans like Lewis Clark who enjoy travelling said they like how EPIA runs, “I travel around the United States quite often and I can say that El Paso International Airport is very easy to get in and out of. The parking is great, it just added more parking with the garage, so yes it’s a very good airport.”

According to a recent study by CompareCards.com, El Paso is the 10th city across the nation with the least crowded flights in 2018.



“While we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth here, the potential for losing flights that are not successful is always a possibility,” Cassandra Davisson, Marketing/Customer Relations coordinator with EPIA explained, “Because the airlines, they do set out to make a profit and they will adjust for demands. So that’s when you’ll see them adjusting and routes will no longer exist.”



Last year, there were over 2 million seats available on flights departing from the sun city. That means EPIA’s occupancy rate was only 77%.



Davisson said that could potentially impact options for direct flights out of El Paso, “The airlines and the routes are based on the economy. So if the economy is strong and the demand for the routes are there, then we’ll continue to have that connectivity. We’ll still maintain that connectivity, we just wont have the convenience of the non-stop routes.”



Many people said they won’t see much of a personal impact from losing direct flights, but others like Lewis Clark actually wanted to encourage others to visit the Borderland and see what it has to offer.

“El Paso, Sun City, come visit. good food and easy to get in and out of the airport,” Clark said.