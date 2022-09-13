EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ever get annoyed by someone talking loudly on their phone in public? How about someone who won’t let you merge into traffic?

What about someone who won’t slow down for pedestrians?

Well, those are some of the most common rude behaviors cited in a survey done by Preply, an online language learning platform.

In the survey of more than 1,500 people from the 30 largest metro areas in the country, El Paso came in ranked as the 13th most polite city.

El Paso scored an average rudeness score of 4.96 on a 1 to 10 scale.

The politest city in America is Austin, Texas, according to the same survey, with San Diego coming in second.

Also for Texas, Fort Worth came in ranked as the 3rd most polite city, giving the Lone Star State three in the top 15.

The rudest city in America is Philadelphia. No surprise there, for football fans who remember Eagles fans booing Santa Claus and pelting him with snowballs one year.

Rounding out the rudest cities in America: Memphis, 2nd; New York City, 3rd; Las Vegas, Nevada, 4th; and Boston, 5th.

In the survey, El Pasoans were asked who is ruder — natives or transplants. El Pasoans said transplants tend to be ruder (57 percent to 43 percent).

The rude behavior that most bothers El Pasoans is people being absorbed by their phones.

To see the entire survey, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store