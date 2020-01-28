El Paso radiologist chosen to mentor future female leaders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thomas M. Dykes, M.D., chair, and professor of the Department of Radiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has been selected as a mentor in the Leading, Empowering and Disrupting (LEAD) program.

LEAD identifies talented women in the radiology industry and pairs them with mentors who will guide them for future leadership positions in those areas.

“I volunteered to be a mentor in this program because of the gratitude I have for the many wonderful mentors in my professional and personal life,” said Dr. Dykes in a release. “My hope is that this program will elevate TTUHSC El Paso as a place where women leaders in radiology will look for leadership opportunities. The added diversity of thought and style that women bring to our department will raise the quality of our clinical care, education, and scholarship.”

According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, women are severely underrepresented in the radiology field with women only accounting for 23.1% of radiologists.

LEAD brings together a cohort of 20 women from across the country for a year-long mentorship program that includes monthly, one-hour virtual training programs and live meetings and events, according to a release.

“My main priority as a new chair is to recruit high-quality faculty members to build our radiology department into a leader in our field, both regionally and nationally,” said Dr. Dykes. “Recruiting more women into our radiology faculty and residency is a key component in my recruiting efforts.”