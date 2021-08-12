El Paso public library services to temporarily relocate due to construction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Main Public Library located at 501 N. Oregon is anticipating upgrades and renovation construction next week which means several library services will temporarily relocate to other branches across the community.



The following services offered at the El Paso Public Library will relocate beginning August19 to the following locations:

· Border Heritage Center to relocate to the Sergio Troncoso Library, 9321 Alameda

· Literacy Center and WorkPLACE to relocate to City 3, 801 Texas Ave. Classes will be offered at the Blue Flame building, 304 Texas Ave.

· Technical Services Department will relocate to the Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Planned construction at the site includes construction of the new Mexican American Cultural Center and upgrades and renovations to the Library. Both projects are expected to begin simultaneously.

More information regarding library service changes is available by calling the El Paso Public Library at (915) 212-READ or visiting www.elpasolibrary.org.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.