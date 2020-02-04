El Paso Public Library recognized as “Among Best” in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Public Library (EPPL) has received the 2019 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association.

To receive the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award, applicants must demonstrate excellence in 10 categories, which include services to underserved communities, programming for adults and families, literacy support for all ages, workforce development and community partnerships, and promotional and marketing support for library programs and services.

According to a release, of the 571 public libraries in Texas, the EPPL is one of 53 public libraries to receive the prestigious award, ranking it in the top 10 percent in the state.

The library also received the award in 2017.

“The Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award is recognition of the excellent work our employees are doing to make El Paso a great place to live,” said EPPL Interim Director Norma Martinez.