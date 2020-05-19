El Paso Public Library offering free virtual family-friendly activities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library reminds the public of its many family-friendly activities available on the library’s Facebook page and website.

Activities include story time for kids, science demonstrations, library tutorials, cooking demonstrations, and much more. All of the programs are free and available every day of the week, a release said.

The Public Library offers the following virtual events:

Story Time Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays @ 11 AM



Kitchen Science (Experiments with kitchen supplies) Thursdays @ 11 AM



QuarenTeen Cooking (Make delicious treats the easy way) Thursdays @ 4:30 PM



Reverb and Reference (Music available for free on HOOPLA) Fridays @ 6 PM



Mandy the Mule’s Hunt for History Fridays @ 2PM



Library Lego Challenge (Building block challenge) Fridays @ 4:30PM



To access online programming, visit the El Paso Public Library Facebook page at @ELPASOPUBLICLIBRARY or visit www.elpasopubliclibrary.org.