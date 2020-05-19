El Paso Public Library offering free virtual family-friendly activities

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library reminds the public of its many family-friendly activities available on the library’s Facebook page and website.

Activities include story time for kids, science demonstrations, library tutorials, cooking demonstrations, and much more. All of the programs are free and available every day of the week, a release said.

The Public Library offers the following virtual events:

  • Story Time
    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays @ 11 AM
  • Kitchen Science (Experiments with kitchen supplies)
    • Thursdays @ 11 AM
  • QuarenTeen Cooking (Make delicious treats the easy way)
    • Thursdays @ 4:30 PM   
  • Reverb and Reference (Music available for free on HOOPLA)
    • Fridays @ 6 PM
  • Mandy the Mule’s Hunt for History
    • Fridays @ 2PM
  • Library Lego Challenge (Building block challenge)
    • Fridays @ 4:30PM

To access online programming, visit the El Paso Public Library Facebook page at @ELPASOPUBLICLIBRARY or visit www.elpasopubliclibrary.org.

