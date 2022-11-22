El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — As a part of the WinterFest season, the City of El Paso Public Library has started its Winter Reading Club Challenge.

The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through Dec. 29. The public library says the program aims to keep reading skills strong when students are out of school over the holidays.

El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez says, “Whether you’re looking for something to keep children engaged at home or just want something to lift your spirits, the Public Library suggest a good book. Encouraging children to read builds confidence and motivation to keep learning.”

El Paso Public Library

To register for the Winter Reading Club, visit any local library or download the Beanstack app at www.elpasolibrary.beanstack.org. Participants will then be asked to read five books or more to complete the program. Through the app, readers are able to keep track and post reviews of their favorite books as well as keep up with what their peers are reading. The library says those who register will receive one new free book (while supplies last).