El Paso Public Library hosts prom, formal wear drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Public Library’s Clardy Fox Branch is currently having a formal wear drive to collect prom or formal wear items for local high school students who are unable to afford formal wear for their special events.

Residents can donate dresses, dress shirts and pants, dress shoes, ties, jewelry, belts, purses, and any other accessories in clean and wearable condition, according to a release by the City of El Paso.

“The Library wants to give every student, regardless of economic condition, the opportunity to dress well for what will be a very special moment in their young lives,” said El Paso Public Library Interim Director Norma Martinez in a release.

Donations may be dropped off at any library branch location now through the end of May during normal business hours.

Students in need of clothing and accessories can visit the Clardy Fox Library Branch from 10 a.m. to noon or 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday.

The items are free of charge and students only need to provide a form of identification to pick the items they want.

For more information on the formal wear drive, call the Clardy Fox Branch Library at (915) 212-0456.