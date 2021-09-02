El Paso Public Library and Locomotive FC teaming up to encourage reading

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Public Library and Locomotive FC are teaming up to encourage El Paso students and soccer fans to sign-up for a free library card.

The Locomotive FC mascot Ozzy is part of the campaign to encourage children to read.

“We are excited to partner with the El Paso Public Library for this initiative,” said Sarah Nollner, Locomotive FC Director of Marketing and Communications. “Locomotive FC and Ozzy encourage everyone to continue to read and learn and know that a library card is the easiest way to do that!”

During September, libraries across the nation encourage reading for the National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

El Paso residents can fill out an application for a library card online by clicking here.

“Our intent is to make library services available to all El Pasoans and to encourage everyone to read and learn,” said Library Director Norma Martinez.

