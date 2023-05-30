EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Public Libraries will be launching the “All Together Now” Summer Reading Club where people of all ages can sign up and make a pledge to read this summer.

The Public Libraries encourages the community to join the reading club which begins June 1 and runs through July 22. Its launch will happen on Wednesday, May 31 at the Judge Marquez Branch Library at 10 a.m.

“Every summer, the Public Libraries launch the summer reading club to help prevent reading loss and learning that students often experience during the summer.” said the El Paso Public Libraries.

Participants are encouraged to read 20 minutes per day with a goal of reading 800 minutes total during the entire summer. Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and a chance to win prizes.

To register for the summer reading club, click here: Beanstack: Reading Challenges and Personalized Recommendations.

By registering through the provided link, participants can keep track of their reading.

For more information on El Paso Public Libraries, click here: El Paso Public Libraries (elpasolibrary.org).