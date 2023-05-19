EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Public Libraries announced on Friday, May 19 they will be creating reading and discussion opportunities after receiving a grant from the Texas Center for the Book.

The city says reading and discussion opportunities will explore the meaning of empathy within communities and will do so by hosting a book club at the Clardy Fox Library branch.

The city says the book club will meet virtually starting Thursday, May 25 and will be discussing Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. Limited copies of the book will be provided free of charge through the Texas grant, according to the city.

Those who are interested in joining the book club can call Clardy Fox Library at 915-212-3263. For more information on El Paso Public Libraries, visit El Paso Public Libraries (elpasolibrary.org).

“The grant hopes to convene individuals and groups to explore the unique questions, challenges and solidarity that can occur in communities throughout the state. During the recent years of difficulties, division, isolation, and loss, the TCFB recognizes the importance of sharing our stories to build understanding and support. Literature, by definition a way of sharing in a story other than our own, can be one of the many routes to empathy.”

-The City of El Paso