EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Libraries are inviting the community to join the Winterfest Reading Challenge that begins Nov. 18 through Dec. 29.

People who complete the challenge will be eligible to win weekly prizes and a grand prize for a VIP Penguin Encounter courtesy of the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“Programs like the Winterfest Reading Challenge help keep students and their families engaged in learning over the holiday break,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “Staying engaged in learning will help propel their academic and occupational careers.”

To be eligible for prizes, participants must take part in a series of weekly activities and record activities by collecting digital badges online at Beanstack.

Weekly activities include reading a book, attending a library event, visiting the Scherr Legate Winterfest, writing a book review, or doing something kind for someone.

Participants who collect at least one digital badge a week from any category get a chance to win prizes. Participants who collect any combination of five badges get a chance to win the grand prize: a VIP Penguin Encounter! The more badges’ students collect, the better the chances of winning.

To participate in the challenge, register at elpasolibrary.beanstack.org.

The Winterfest Reading Challenge is in conjunction with the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and the Scherr Legate Winterfest. There will be many activities during Winterfest in which the public can take part.

For more information on all of the free programs offered by the El Paso Public Libraries during WinterFest, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org.

For more information about the Scherr Legate WinterFest, visit www.EPWinterFest.com.