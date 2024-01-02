EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Public Libraries are offering library patrons the opportunity to pay outstanding fines by donating canned or non-perishable food as part of the Food for Fines program.

The City says patrons may donate food or pet food to any public library and pay down book fines by $1 for every can of food donated or $1 for every 2 pounds of dry pet food donated to the program.

All library materials must be returned in good condition to take advantage of the program.

The program will run between Jan. 2 and Jan. 20 during regular working hours, according to the city.

El Paso Public Libraries, El Paso Animal Services, and the Opportunity Center for the Homeless will also be holding a kick-off event for the program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Armijo Branch Library located on 620 E. 7th St.

In 2023, patrons donated 12 full bins of food to the program. Organizers are hoping to fill at least 15 bins in 2024.

All proceeds from the program will be donated to either the Opportunity Center for the Homeless or to El Paso Animal Services

You don’t have to have book fines to donate to the program. Donations can be dropped off at any library location and should be placed in the appropriate yellow bin.

For more information visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org or call your nearest branch location.