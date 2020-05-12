El Paso ports of entry kept busy during Mother’s Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers saw an increase of arrests for wanted fugitives over this past Mother’s Day weekend with a total of 16 arrests made throughout the El Paso, West Texas and southern New Mexico regions.

“CBP is committed to helping find and arrest these wanted persons attempting to evade justice, our officers ensure that they are turned over to the proper authorities to be held accountable for their crimes.” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “We are members of the communities we serve and have a professional and personal interest in stopping any and all violations.”

According to a release, on May 8, the Ysleta and Paso Del Norte ports of entry had two arrests of wanted subjects for the crimes of marijuana smuggling and assault on a family member.

The following day, on May 9, area ports made seven wanted fugitive arrests at Paso Del Norte, two at the Bridge of the Americas, and one arrest each at Ysleta, Presidio, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

CBP officers ended Mother’s Day Sunday with two fugitive arrests at Paso Del Norte and Ysleta ports of entry.

According to CBP officers, the arrest made during the weekend involved crimes ranging from first-degree murder, alien smuggling, fraud, dangerous drugs, parole violations, assault charges, and military desertion.

A currency seizure was also made at the Stanton southbound bridge in downtown El Paso, with over $52,000 of unreported currency going southbound to Mexico.

It is not illegal to transport currency; however, currency over $10,000 must be reported. The subject and unreported currency were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution, a release said.