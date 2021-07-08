El Paso pop star Khalid shares mysterious post on social media, tells fans to call 915 number

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A recent Instagram post from El Paso pop star Khalid has left his fans curious over what it means after the singer indicated it was a “surprise.”

This post was shared on Wednesday with a picture of a notepad of what appears to be a “to-do” list that ends with “call/text 915-265-4656.” The caption reads “call this number and check the link in my bio for a surprise. see u guys there.”



The link that was shared on Khalid’s Instagram bio takes users to a website called everythingischanging.org. The front page shows “volunteers wanted” and underneath shows a box to find out if users are qualified.



Questions for qualification include “Would you be willing to fly to space?”, “Are you over the age of 18?”, “Are you human?”, “Are you afraid of heights?”, “Will you be available Fall 2021” and “Submit your email.” Hmmm.



Since it’s unclear as to what this all means, KTSM 9 News reached out to the singer’s record label for more information.



For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the surprise from the one and only Khalid.



