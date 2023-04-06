EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is hosting their spring session of the Citizen Police Academy (CPA) and will be partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The community education program will start on Tuesday, April 25 and finish on Thursday, May 18.

Officials say the program aims at helping citizens learn about different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas DPS such as patrol, crime scene investigations, homicide investigations, Texas Rangers, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) and other topics.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age and no longer in high school.

Applications are available online at eppd.org under the Community Policing tab, or through this link https://bit.ly/EPPDCPA2023. Applications must be turned in by Tuesday, April 18.

The application can be turned into Askpd@elpasotexas.gov or in person at EPPD Headquarters located at 911 N. Raynor.