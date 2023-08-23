A YouTuber is receiving backlash for charging users to view autopsy photos she obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the internet being a powerful tool, El Paso Police says it’s important to educate young people about its potential dangers and equip them with the knowledge to stay safe.

Here are some steps provided by the El Paso Police to help safeguard your children from online predators.

Maintaining an open and ongoing dialogue with your children is key. Make sure they feel comfortable discussing their online experiences, concerns, and any interactions that seem suspicious.

Familiarize yourself with the platforms and apps your children use. This allows you to better understand potential risks and help guide their online activities.

Regularly check their social media and gaming profiles to ensure that their content is appropriate and doesn’t reveal personal information. Discuss the importance of responsible online behavior.

Help your kids understand that anything they post online can be saved, shared, and may have long-lasting consequences. Teach them to think before they post.

Emphasize that they should never communicate with strangers online, especially sharing personal information and establish a rule that they should not meet anyone they’ve only interacted with online without your knowledge and supervision. This provides an additional layer of safety.

Teach them to immediately inform you if they experience or witness any inappropriate or suspicious contact online. If necessary, report such incidents to both law enforcement and the platform being used.

El Paso Police says fostering a sense of trust and understanding is vital. Rather than imposing strict rules, aim to educate and empower your children to make responsible choices online.

Additionally, maintaining an ongoing conversation and adapting your approach will be crucial in ensuring their safety in the digital age.