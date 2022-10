EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Maria Guillermina Aruaz De Lopez left her home at the 4700 block of Mesa on Oct. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black blouse, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call El Paso police at (915) 832-4400.