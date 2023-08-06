EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Central El Paso man.

Police have issued a missing person alert for Gerardo Arturo Martinez, who was last seen at his residence at the 3700 block of Fillmore at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

He left on foot and left his wallet and cell phone behind, police say.

Family did not realize until 5 p.m. that Martinez had left. He is taking multiple medications.

He is described as 5-foot-5 with a medium build and was last seen wearing gray shorts and a brown T-shirt. Police did not include his age in their alert that was sent out shortly after 10 p.m.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at (915) 832-4400 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.