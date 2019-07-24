El Paso Police searching for missing woman with severe mental disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a woman with severe mental disabilities.

Edna Rojo, 53, left the State Supported Living Center on her own and her location is unknown, police said in a news release.

“There was no foul play or any other suspicious circumstances involved but she is in danger due to her mental impairments which render her unable to care for herself,” the release said.

Rojo is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has brown eyes and a shaved head. She was last wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys t-shirt, beige cargo pants and brown boots.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call 911.

