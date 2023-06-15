EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department issued a local Silver Alert Thursday morning, stating they are searching for a missing 93-year-old man.

Police say Francisco Ibarra Flores, 93, was last heard from on Wednesday, June 14 at around 6 p.m. and was last seen at the 1400 block of N. Grama Street

Police say he was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue t-shirt. Flores is 5’7” in height, weighs approximately 150 lbs. and is Hispanic.

Flores also requires medications for a medical condition and uses a cane to walk, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police Communications at

(915) 832-4400 or dial 911.