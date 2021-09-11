El Paso police search for hit-and-run driver who left man seriously injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a driver who struck a man and left him seriously injured in West El Paso Friday night.



Police said it happened on Friday, September 10, at 9 p.m.



According to investigators, 60-year-old Alonso Lemus Rodriguez was attempting to cross the 8000 block of North Mesa. While Lemus Rodriguez crossed the southbound lanes of Mesa, a vehicle reportedly traveling in the center lane hit him and fled the scene.



The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Police said the vehicle involved is believed to be a silver passenger car similar to a Toyota.



Anyone with any information on this hit and run is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS).

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.