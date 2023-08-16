EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who was allegedly involved in two beer runs.

Photo credit: Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Crime Stoppers says the first beer run occurred on Thursday, June 15 at around 4:30 p.m. at The Market located on 12275 Pellicano. The second beer run happened on Tuesday, July 25 at the Circle K located on 7690 Gateway East at 11:28 p.m., according to Crime Stoppers.

Photo credit: Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Anyone with any information on these incidents should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.