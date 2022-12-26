El Paso police have responded to an incident involving a death and an injured person along Gregory Street near UTEP.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have responded to an incident involving a death and an injured person along the 500 block of Gregory in the Kern Place neighborhood near UTEP.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle. In it, a woman in her 20s was found dead. A man in his early 30s was found bleeding outside on a driveway. The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

Police say they both had cuts but the cause of death is unknown.

Police don’t have a suspect and the motive is unclear at this time.

Police say they will be at the scene late Monday night continuing their investigation.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Crimes Against Persons detectives are at the scene.

We will update this story when we learn more.