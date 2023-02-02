EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night.
The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
by: Melissa Luna
