El Paso Police respond to 181 car crashes during Monday’s rainstorm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department responded to at least 181 calls during Monday’s rainy weather.

The police department said that 181 calls came between midnight and 11 p.m. on Monday, in a tweet.

Midnight to 11 pm Monday-181 calls received for officers to respond to crashes. Rain makes the road slippery, which can make driving hazardous when driving at same speeds when roads are dry. Everyone who uses these same roads are consequently affected in one way or another. https://t.co/m5UC7M5IoO — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) December 10, 2019

Interstate-10 was closed several times as police dealt with jackknifed trailers and other accidents.

There was one fatal accident on Railroad and another pedestrian-involved accident on I-10.

An accident was also reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday involving a semi-truck, which sent three to the hospital.

The Police Department used its Twitter feed on Monday to remind El Pasoans to drive safely.