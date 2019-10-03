El Paso Police release name of woman killed on Trans Mountain Road Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The woman who was killed on Trans Mountain Road Thursday morning has been identified by the El Paso Police Department.

Maria Rebecca Rodriguez, 56, died after she was thrown from her vehicle and ran over by another car at about 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 near Tom Mays Park, a release from the El Paso Police Department said.

Police said she was driving north in a 2008 Nissan Xterra when she lost control and veered off the road. She was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over and then was struck by another vehicle.

Rodriguez died at the scene and the road was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Speed, wet road and failure to wear a seatbelt were factors in her death, police said. Police are still investigating the crash.