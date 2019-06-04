El Paso Police officers will no longer be allowed to escort funeral processions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officers will no longer be allowed to escort funeral processions.

This comes after two officers have been seriously injured in the past three weeks. An officer was also killed in a procession four years ago.

The police department confirmed the new policy to KTSM on Tuesday.

“In response to the collisions involving officers during funeral escorts Chief (Greg) Allen has issued a moratorium on the practice of EPPD providing funeral escort services and will take effect June 7,” a statement from the police department said. “It will remain effective until the entire process can be reviewed and any changes, modifications can be implemented to improve the safety of the escorting officers.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office already had a policy in place banning deputies from escorting funeral processions.

Officer Daniel Rodriguez, of the Westside Regional Command, was escorting a funeral north on Zaragoza on May 23 when a car driven by Nicole Pabon, 41, allegedly cut through the procession and collided with Rodriguez’ motorcycle.