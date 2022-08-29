EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A El Paso police officer was assaulted after he was flagged down for assistance and told about a suspect who was acting aggressively, police reported.

The officer, an eight-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, was flagged down along the 3900 block of Taylor in Central El Paso on Monday, Aug. 22.

The officer was told that the Rogelio Licerio, 31, had been involved in an argument and was acting aggressively.

The officer and a mental health specialist approached an apartment and called out to Licerio. That is when the man exited the apartment and allegedly assaulted the officer.

The officer suffered unspecified injuries. Licerio was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center and charged with assault on a peace officer.

This year, 64 El Paso police officers have been assaulted by offenders, according to the department.

El Paso police also reported that another officer was assaulted at the Central Command Center by a man in custody and suspected of burglarizing a vehicle.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store