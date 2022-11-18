UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with assaulting two police officers.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday morning along the 200 block of Cincinnati Ave.

Police responded to a fight/shots fired call. When they attempted to detain an individual believed to be involved, two officers were reportedly assaulted.

One officer sustained what were called minor injuries and the other suffered a broken nose.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison. He has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and assault on a peace officer. He was booked into El Paso County jail.

No victims related to the initial shots fired call were located.

