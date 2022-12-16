EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to EPPD, 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva, a 3-year veteran at Westside Regional Command Center was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15 on four alleged charges.

According to El Paso Police, Silva has been charged with Attempted Invasive Visual Recording, Indecency with a Child/Exposure, Breach of Computer Security, and Unauthorized Use or Release of Criminal Information.

According to officials, on May 1, 2022, the Special Investigations Unit investigated an allegation of Invasive Visual Recording that occurred in the female locker room of the Westside Regional Command Center. SIU detectives obtained evidence supporting the allegations and other evidence for additional charges throughout their investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Silva was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Silva is currently on administrative leave.

No further information has been reported.