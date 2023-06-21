EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 44-year-old man has been recently charged with breach of computer security after court documents state he accessed the El Paso Police Department’s database to look up information on his ex-girlfriend and her male friend.

According to court documents, Guadalupe Sosa, 44, is an El Paso Police officer and has access to certain databases within the department. An internal audit was conducted by law enforcement and revealed that Sosa allegedly searched his ex-girlfriend and her male friend on the database after he saw them both at a bar.

Court documents state Sosa reportedly told law enforcement he knew where the male friend lived after searching him on the city appraisal website. Sosa was then asked if he used the EPPD database to look up the male friend, to which Sosa denied, according to court documents.

Law enforcement then informed Sosa that an internal audit was performed which showed that he allegedly accessed the specific database, to which he told law enforcement that he “did not recall but then said, ‘if I did, I did’,” according to court documents.

Sosa is also accused of violating a protective order after his ex-girlfriend complained to police regarding the latest incident.