EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officer Joshua Anthony Gallardo, a two-year veteran was recently arrested and charged with assault impeding breath, according to a press release from the El Paso Police Department.

KTSM has obtained court documents that show Gallardo allegedly choked the victim while driving his truck and punched her multiple times in the face.

Court documents state Gallardo was at a bar with a woman this past Sunday, July 9. Gallardo was drinking heavily with his uncle as it was the anniversary of Gallardo’s father’s birthday who had passed away.

After some time, Gallardo and the woman ended up leaving the bar together and approached his truck. The victim stated to police that she told Gallardo she did not want him to drive.

Gallardo ended up getting into the driver’s side of the truck and reached over to the passenger side to pull the victim in, attempting to get her to enter the truck, according to court documents.

The victim did not get in and Gallardo ended up leaving in his truck.

The victim told police she later realized she had left all of her personal belongings inside his truck, and she did not have a ride home. She then called Gallardo for him to return and pick her up.

Gallardo then drove back to the area and picked up the victim. She got into the passenger side of the truck and Gallardo drove off.

Gallardo then started to allegedly strike the victim in her chest with his fist. The victim told police Gallardo reached over and “placed his hand around her throat and proceeded to choke her causing her to stop breathing,” according to court documents.

The victim told police that Gallardo was “choking her on and off while they were traveling in his truck which caused her to lose her breath multiple times,” according to court documents.

The victim told police she asked Gallardo to stop choking her several times and to stop the truck which is when Gallardo started to fall asleep at the wheel.

The victim told police that she took the opportunity to jump out of the truck when it came to a stop and she noticed that a fire station was at the corner.

The victim told police that she jumped out and Gallardo also got out of the truck and “grabbed her by her hair and started dragging her to the truck and punched her on her head,” according to court documents.

The victim then told police she saw two girls approaching to help her and other people arrived to help as well.

Officers interviewed the witnesses who assisted the victim and stated they observed Gallardo grab the victim and attempted to put her inside the truck. Witnesses also told police that Gallardo punched the victim on her head, nose and mouth.

Witnesses also told police that Gallardo left the scene then came back and attempted to “grab and assault the victim again and was able to punch the victim,” according to court documents.

Witnesses were able to push Gallardo away from the victim and held him until police arrived, according to court documents.

Officers took Gallardo into custody and notified the Special Investigative unit. He was brought before Judge Priddy who issued a bail of $7,500.

Gallardo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and placed on administrative duty, according to police.