El Paso Police name undocumented immigrant found dead near Tran Mountain Road

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The dead body found near Trans Mountain Road on Monday belong to a man who police believe was in the country illegally.

Arnulfo Apodaca Gonzalez, aged 55 to 61, was found at about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in a desert area near Trans Mountain Road.

Gonzalez allegedly had ties to Kansas, Pennsylvania and New Mexico, specifically Albuquerque, police said in a news release.

Detectives are tying to locate a next of kin and anyone with information is -asked to call police at 915-212-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.

