EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that happened Christmas night in Central El Paso.

The incident happened along the 3700 block of Truman. The media was notified about the incident at about 8 p.m.

Crimes against Persons detectives are on the scene.

No information has been released about what led up to the incident, who was hurt or how badly.

