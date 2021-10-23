UPDATE: Two women injured after shooting at eastside apartment complex, Investigation continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate a mid-morning shooting at an apartment complex in East El Paso.

EPPD officials say call cames in at 12:14 a.m. of a shooting at an apartment complex at Viscount on Sunmount. According to police, several 911 callers advised of hearing multiple gunshots

Shortly thereafter, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center responded to the La Estancia Apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found two women injured in the gunfire: a 25-year-old wounded on her leg, and a 20-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Police say the 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year old victim did not require treatment.

Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Detectives responded to assist with the investigation and found that the suspect who fired the handgun, a 20-year-old man, approached investigators about his involvement.

“Investigators learned that the shooting was related to a burglary where the suspect’s apartment was burglarized by individuals in the apartment where the female victims were. The shooting victims did not want to press charges, and the suspect did not want to press charges on the burglary.” El Paso Police

Police add that no additional information is available for public release. Additionally, due to the continuing investigation, and that neither party is pressing charges, names will be withheld.

