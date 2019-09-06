El Paso Police investigating a deadly east side motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in East El Paso.

Police say it happened on Friday at 12:57 a.m. near the intersection of George Dieter and Trawood.

Police say southbound traffic on George Dieter is being diverted.

According to our crews on the scene, the crash was on George Dieter and Estrada.

Police on the scene say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.