EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a ‘deadly conduct’ call at the 4500 block of Blanco in South Central El Paso.

Police say three people were injured; however, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police add a hit-and-run crash on Geronimo and I-10 was called in Wednesday morning however it is unknown if this was related to the initial incident. This is currently being investigated to determine if there is a connection.

Gang officers have taken over the investigation. No further details have been released.

