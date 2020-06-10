Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 70 new cases, no new deaths

El Paso police identify young man injured in Northeast shooting

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have released the name of a teenager who was shot overnight in Northeast El Paso.

The call came in at approximately 1:04 a.m. when Northeast Regional Command Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Moonlight Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Jose Martin Espinosa-Fortuna sitting inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Espinosa-Fortuna was transported to a nearby hospital were he is in stable condition.

According to a release, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20"

LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

One Hurt in NE Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Hurt in NE Shooting"

El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police"

Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime