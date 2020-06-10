El Paso police identify young man injured in Northeast shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have released the name of a teenager who was shot overnight in Northeast El Paso.

The call came in at approximately 1:04 a.m. when Northeast Regional Command Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Moonlight Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Jose Martin Espinosa-Fortuna sitting inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Espinosa-Fortuna was transported to a nearby hospital were he is in stable condition.

According to a release, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open.