EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm two early morning crashes that happened early Monday morning, Nov. 20 in East El Paso are connected.

Police confirm both of the crashes happened at around 3 a.m. Monday and two individuals were detained.

The first crash happened near the intersection of Gateway East and Zaragoza. Shortly after, a second crash was reported on Yarbrough at Lafayette where a vehicle crashed into a drainage canal.

We are currently working on gathering more information on how the two crashes are related.