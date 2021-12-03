El Paso Police Department searching for suspect who shot at Uber Eats driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Police are asking for community help finding the person responsible for shooting at an Uber Eats driver.

It happened on Saturday, November 11 at 10:58 p.m. when the Uber Eats driver made a delivery to a mobile home park located at the 7100 block of Alameda. According to the El Paso Police Department, the driver was sitting in his vehicle when a man opened his passenger door and shot at him with a handgun.

The delivery driver was not hit and the man with the gun ran from the scene. The possible suspect was captured on security footage and police say he has a limp and is described as a Hispanic male

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.



