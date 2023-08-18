EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department recently conducted a Violent Crime Suppression Task Force operation, which resulted in 112 arrests.

The operation started on Friday, July 21, and lasted through Saturday, Aug. 12, with the time of the operation ranging from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Police Department says the operation also involved 11 days of proactive patrols across El Paso which resulted in 112 arrests.

Some of the arrests made during the operation are the following:

On Friday, July 21, officers were called to a fight located at Cincinnati Avenue and Stanton Street. Officers met with Ray Isaiah Martinez who was allegedly the cause of the disturbance. Police say he was found to have traffic warrants and was arrested.

Ray Isaiah Martinez. Photo courtesy of EPPD.

On Sunday, July 27, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of S. Piedras. Police say Jonathan Lerma was taken into custody after they located cocaine and a Taurus handgun.

Johnathan Lerma. Photo courtesy of EPPD.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 800 block of Willie Sanchez and arrested Joshua Alejandro Rivera for allegedly possessing a handgun and methamphetamine.

Joshua Alejandro Rivera. Photo courtesy of EPPD.

The task force also involved participation from the Texas DPS, FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, and the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bliss.

The El Paso Police Department adds they need the public’s help to make El Paso safer.

“We need your eyes and ears to help us prevent and solve crimes.” the Police Department said.

The Police Department would also like to remind citizens that they can provide information on crime by using the “Tip 411” app located on their website, or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS).