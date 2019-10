EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police Department patrol car crashed into a church in Central El Paso on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. at La Paz Faith, 1201 N. Piedras Street, and photos showed the bumper may have crashed through a door.

As of 5:15 p.m. there were no reported injuries.

Courtesy of M. Mendez.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.